OU football: Adrian Peterson says he plans to kneel during national anthem during season

  • Updated
Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former OU running back Adrian Peterson said he plans to kneel before games this season.

“Without a doubt,” Peterson said at a charity event Friday according to KTRK’s Greg Bailey. "We're all getting ready to take a knee together."

Many NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality in the past after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so for the first time in 2016. Recent events regarding the death of George Floyd have resurfaced players announcing they will kneel again.

Peterson had 4,041 career rushing yards for the Sooners, including being the Heisman runner-up as a freshman where he ran for 1,925 yards with 15 total touchdowns. 

