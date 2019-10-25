You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Adrian Peterson reaches sixth place in NFL all-time rushing yards

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Though he plays for Washington now, Minnesota Vikings fans have lost no love for former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

The OU product carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards in his team’s 19-9 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis on Monday night. With the performance, Peterson moved into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing Jerome Bettis and LaDanian Tomlinson. Peterson now has 13,701 career rushing yards.

After the contest Peterson told reporters that the chants made him very emotional. “I had to hold back tears to be honest,” Peterson said.

Peterson was beloved by fans as a member of the Vikings from 2007-2016, a span in which he tallied 11,747 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns, both franchise records.

The elusive back was chosen seventh overall by the Vikings in the 2007 draft after a stellar three year tenure at OU where he ran for 4,041 yards and 41 scores. 

Now in his 13th season as a pro, Peterson is undoubtedly a future NFL Hall of Famer, as he continues to break records seemingly on a weekly basis.

The former Sooner and his squad will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 3 as they head to Buffalo for a noon showdown with the Bills on FOX.

 

 

