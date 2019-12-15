OU football: Adrian Peterson reaches fourth place on all-time rushing touchdown list

Now in his 13th NFL season, Washington running back Adrian Peterson continues to make history.
The 34-year-old rusher found his way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter of Washington's divisional battle with the Philadelphia Eagles for his 110th career rushing touchdown.
.@AdrianPeterson ties Walter Payton for the fourth-most rushing TDs all-time (110)! #HTTR📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/lP2C6PTRss— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019
With the score, Peterson tied NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for fourth place on the all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard. Peterson also passed Curtis Martin for the fifth most rushing yards in NFL history in the contest.
Despite Peterson's tremendous effort, Washington fell to Philadelphia, 37-27. Peterson will look to continue add to his hall of fame resume next Sunday against the New York Giants at noon CT on FOX.
