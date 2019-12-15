You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Adrian Peterson reaches fourth place on all-time rushing touchdown list

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Now in his 13th NFL season, Washington running back Adrian Peterson continues to make history.

The 34-year-old rusher found his way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter of Washington's divisional battle with the Philadelphia Eagles for his 110th career rushing touchdown.

With the score, Peterson tied NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for fourth place on the all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard. Peterson also passed Curtis Martin for the fifth most rushing yards in NFL history in the contest.

Despite Peterson's tremendous effort, Washington fell to Philadelphia, 37-27. Peterson will look to continue add to his hall of fame resume next Sunday against the New York Giants at noon CT on FOX. 

