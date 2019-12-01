OU football: Adrian Peterson racks up yards over Panthers, Mark Andrews gives efficient performance against 49ers, Sooners in the NFL Week 13

18 former Sooners took the field on Sunday of Week 13 of the NFL season.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed 19 times for 44 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching four passes for 26 yards in a 22-6 win over the New York Jets.
JOE MIXON!Bengals RB Joe Mixon cashes in on a 5 yard TD run, after a DPI set the Bengals up in the redzone! The winless Bengals now lead 17-3 over the Jets!#SeizeTheDEY #CINvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/jEHH62GDC3— Cold Blooded Convos (@ColdBloodedChat) December 1, 2019
Washington running back Adrian Peterson rushed 13 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Adrian Peterson runs right up the middle and the #Redskins OL opens up the hole for him. Bursts through it and only has the safety to beat for the TD pic.twitter.com/bSeYe4uj6x— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught five passes for 60 yards, a touchdown and 2-point conversion as well as returning two punts for 48 yards in a 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MINSHEW DE VOLTA!O bigode grosso entrou no lugar de Nick Foles após o intervalo e conectou com Dede Westbrook para o TD! #DUUUVAL#NFLBrasil #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/q7tey0Z9jU— NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 1, 2019
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Revenge as Sooners grad Mark Andrews hits em w the Baker flag plant to get back at Buckeye Joey Bosa.OU to OSU to OU to OSU. pic.twitter.com/pRB9oqYQYX— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 1, 2019
Other notable Sooner performances in Week 13:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 19-of-34 passes for 163 yards and an interception, adding 28 yards and a touchdown rushing.
.@K1 uses his legs to put the @AZCardinals on the board. #RedSea #LARvsAZ📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/4bjgNdH8r9— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18-of-32 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 loss to Green Bay.
DANIEL JONES TO STERLING SHEPARD!Giants QB Daniel Jones finds Sterling Shepard who makes a divide grab to tie the game at 7!#GiantsPride #GBvsNYG pic.twitter.com/L60VfnOJQJ— Cold Blooded Convos (@ColdBloodedChat) December 1, 2019
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught one pass for one yard in a 20-17 win over San Francisco.
Carolina Panthers Daryl Williams started at left guard in 29-21 loss to Washington.
Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson started at right tackle in 37-31 loss to Miami.
Los Angeles Rams Bobby Evans started at right tackle in 34-7 win over Arizona.
Baltimore Ravens Orlando Brown started at right tackle in 20-17 win over San Francisco.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Stacy McGee had three total tackles, half a sack and a QB hit in 29-21 loss to Washington.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had two total tackles, two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit in 29-21 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one total tackle and one solo tackle in a 22-6 win over the New York Jets.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two total tackles and one solo tackle in 34-7 win over Arizona.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert hit 2-of-2 field goals and one extra point as well as punting once for 37 yards in a 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh.
Washington punter Tress Way punted five times totaling 290 yards in a 29-21 win over Carolina.
