OU football: Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton for fourth place on all-time rushing touchdowns list

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

After tying Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdown list, former Sooner Adrian Peterson passed the late Chicago Bears great on Sunday with his 111th career rushing score.

Peterson has 14 carries for 39 yards and one catch for 17 yards on the afternoon to go along with his record breaking touchdown.

The running back's fourth quarter end zone trip cut his team's 14 point deficit in half, as Washington trails the New York Giants, 35-28, early in the final period. 

