OU football: Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton for fourth place on all-time rushing touchdowns list

After tying Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdown list, former Sooner Adrian Peterson passed the late Chicago Bears great on Sunday with his 111th career rushing score.
With this TD Adrian Peterson passed Walter Payton for 4th in all-time rushing TDs 🙌(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ChpzqcK5Pf— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 22, 2019
Peterson has 14 carries for 39 yards and one catch for 17 yards on the afternoon to go along with his record breaking touchdown.
The running back's fourth quarter end zone trip cut his team's 14 point deficit in half, as Washington trails the New York Giants, 35-28, early in the final period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.