OU football: Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown, Kyler Murray plays Marquise Brown, Sooners in the NFL week 2

Between Thursday evening and Monday night, 23 former Sooners took the field once again for week two of the 2019 NFL season. Here’s a look at their performances:
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was a very surprising healthy scratch in Washington's season-opener against the Eagles. Just days after he was named the Redskins’ offensive MVP for last season, many were speculating about the veteran’s release.
Peterson reclaimed the starting gig this week in D.C. after Derrius Guice was sidelined by a knee injury, and the future hall of famer made his mark (and history) right away in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.
Though he had just 10 carries for 25 yards on the day, Peterson found his way to the end zone early in the second quarter and secured his 107th career rushing touchdown.
With the score, Peterson passed NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown for 5th place on the NFL’s all time rushing touchdown list.
AP moving up the record books 💪 @AdrianPeterson pic.twitter.com/2MgRocONuA— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019
Just an hour north of the nation’s capital, a whole host of graduated Sooners were suiting up in Baltimore. With the Ravens taking on the Cardinals, five alumni of the OU football program would grace the field between the two sides.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews continued his torrid start to the season during the primetime matchup, snagging 8-of-9 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The @Ravens offense picks up where they left off.— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews for SIX! @Lj_era8 #AZvsBAL
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/mVWkKmtKsc
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown also kept the film rolling, catching eight passes for 86 yards.
Lamar Jackson dropped it in the bucket 💯 pic.twitter.com/qv51q0GsCu— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019
Their opponent, 2018 crimson and cream quarterback Kyler Murray, was also quite impressive, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 349 yards.
Unfortunately, Murray’s Cardinals found themselves behind early on, and the 2019 first overall pick didn’t have the same comeback magic as he did in his NFL debut this time around, as the Ravens took the contest by a final score of 23-17.
Other NFL Performances:
Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield: 19-35, 325 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon: 11 CAR, 17 YDS; 3 REC, 10 YDS
Jaguars’ WR Dede Westbrook: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Bills’ OT Cody Ford: Aided team to 404 TOT YDS of offense in win over Giants
Chiefs’ RB Damien Williams: 9 CAR, 8 YDS; 3 REC, 48 YDS
Panthers’ OT Daryl Williams: Assisted team to 333 REC YDS in loss to Buccaneers
Ravens’ S Tony Jefferson: 4 TOT, 1 SOLO
Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson: Held Pro-bowler Vic Beasley Jr. to one sack in loss to Falcons
Texans’ WR Kenny Stills: 2 REC, 38 YDS
Ravens’ OT Orlando Brown: Helped QB Lamar Jackson to 104.8 passer rating in win over Cardinals (4th Best passer rating in Sunday noon games)
Buccaneers’ LB Devante Bond: 1 SOLO TFL
Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell: 0 REC, 0 YDS, 1 TGT
Panthers’ DE Gerald McCoy: 4 TOT, 1 SOLO, 1 TFL, 1 QB HT in first game against former team
Bills’ DT Jordan Phillips: 2 TOT, 1 SOLO
Dolphins’ S Steven Parker: 1 TOT
Broncos’ LB Corey Nelson: 3 TOT, 2 SOLO
Redskins’ P Tress Way: 4 punts, 198 YDS, 49.5 AVG
Bengals’ LB Jordan Evans: 1 TOT
Browns’ K Austin Seibert: 3-3 FG, 2-2 XP
