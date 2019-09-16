You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown, Kyler Murray plays Marquise Brown, Sooners in the NFL week 2

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Between Thursday evening and Monday night, 23 former Sooners took the field once again for week two of the 2019 NFL season. Here’s a look at their performances:

Adrian Peterson

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was a very surprising healthy scratch in Washington's season-opener against the Eagles. Just days after he was named the Redskins’ offensive MVP for last season, many were speculating about the veteran’s release.

Peterson reclaimed the starting gig this week in D.C. after Derrius Guice was sidelined by a knee injury, and the future hall of famer made his mark (and history) right away in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Though he had just 10 carries for 25 yards on the day, Peterson found his way to the end zone early in the second quarter and secured his 107th career rushing touchdown.

With the score, Peterson passed NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown for 5th place on the NFL’s all time rushing touchdown list. 

Just an hour north of the nation’s capital, a whole host of graduated Sooners were suiting up in Baltimore. With the Ravens taking on the Cardinals, five alumni of the OU football program would grace the field between the two sides.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews continued his torrid start to the season during the primetime matchup, snagging 8-of-9 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown also kept the film rolling, catching eight passes for 86 yards.

Their opponent, 2018 crimson and cream quarterback Kyler Murray, was also quite impressive, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 349 yards.

Unfortunately, Murray’s Cardinals found themselves behind early on, and the 2019 first overall pick didn’t have the same comeback magic as he did in his NFL debut this time around, as the Ravens took the contest by a final score of 23-17. 

Other NFL Performances:

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield: 19-35, 325 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon: 11 CAR, 17 YDS; 3 REC, 10 YDS

Jaguars’ WR Dede Westbrook: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Bills’ OT Cody Ford: Aided team to 404 TOT YDS of offense in win over Giants

Chiefs’ RB Damien Williams: 9 CAR, 8 YDS; 3 REC, 48 YDS

Panthers’ OT Daryl Williams: Assisted team to 333 REC YDS in loss to Buccaneers

Ravens’ S Tony Jefferson: 4 TOT, 1 SOLO

Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson: Held Pro-bowler Vic Beasley Jr. to one sack in loss to Falcons

Texans’ WR Kenny Stills: 2 REC, 38 YDS

Ravens’ OT Orlando Brown: Helped QB Lamar Jackson to 104.8 passer rating in win over Cardinals (4th Best passer rating in Sunday noon games)

Buccaneers’ LB Devante Bond: 1 SOLO TFL

Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell: 0 REC, 0 YDS, 1 TGT

Panthers’ DE Gerald McCoy: 4 TOT, 1 SOLO, 1 TFL, 1 QB HT in first game against former team

Bills’ DT Jordan Phillips: 2 TOT, 1 SOLO

Dolphins’ S Steven Parker: 1 TOT

Broncos’ LB Corey Nelson: 3 TOT, 2 SOLO

Redskins’ P Tress Way: 4 punts, 198 YDS, 49.5 AVG

Bengals’ LB Jordan Evans: 1 TOT

Browns’ K Austin Seibert: 3-3 FG, 2-2 XP

 

