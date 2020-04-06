OU football: Adrian Peterson named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Former Sooner and current Washington running back Adrian Peterson was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday.
All Day. All-Decade.@AdrianPeterson named to the @NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/5Do5v1hmua— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 6, 2020
The NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team Offense! pic.twitter.com/Yrd8VshcVU— NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2020
The OU product amassed 10,261 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns during the decade thanks to five seasons with at least 10 rushing scores, four 1,000-yard seasons and one 2,000-yard season.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft has garnered 14,216 yards on the ground and 111 rushing touchdowns in a 13-year career spent with Minnesota, New Orleans, Arizona and Washington.
With the unanimous selection Peterson joins Kansas City's LeSean McCoy, Buffalo's Frank Gore, and Seattle's Marshawn Lynch on the All-Decade squad, and ranks first in career rushing touchdowns and second in career rushing yards among that group.
Prior to his Hall of Fame pro career, Peterson starred in Norman from 2004-2006, racking up 4,041 rushing yards and 41 rushing scores in his three seasons at OU.
