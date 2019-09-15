You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Adrian Peterson moves into fifth place all-time for rushing touchdowns

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

After surprisingly riding the bench as a healthy scratch in week one of the NFL season, former Sooner Adrian Peterson is showing fans that he’s still one of the best running backs in the league.

The seasoned veteran jumped to the top of the Washington's depth chart after fellow running back Derrius Guice went down with yet another knee injury last week.

Peterson immediately took advantage of his newfound opportunity in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, making a goal line plunge early in the second quarter for his 107th career touchdown.

With the score, Peterson passes hall of famer Jim Brown for fifth place on the NFL’s all time rushing touchdown list.

Washington's 2018 Offensive MVP had a stellar college career at OU, where he tallied 4,041 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns in three seasons.

