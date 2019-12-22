OU football: Adrian Peterson continues to climb leaderboards, Mark Andrews tallies 2 touchdowns in Sooners in the NFL week 16

Fourteen former Sooners took the field on Sunday of Week 16 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at the more notable performances Sunday:
Washington running back Adrian Peterson had 15 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown, and added two catches for 19 yards in a 41-35 loss to the New York Giants. With Peterson’s touchdown Sunday, he passed Walter Payton for fourth most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.
ALL DAY.@AdrianPeterson passes Walter Payton for sole possession of 4th in all-time rushing touchdowns! #HTTR #NYGvsWAS📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/OktBE6nCfq— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 41-35 win over Washington.
Guess who's back? 🎶#GiantsPride | #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/QbWQwtikOX— New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Mark Andrews is left open and Lamar Jackson finds him for the 39-yard TD! @Mandrews_81 @lj_era8📺: #BALvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/mbNpw17TAb— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
🚨MANDREWS ALERT🚨Mark Andrews is absolutely beasting with his second TD catch of the quarter.#OUDNA | #RavensFlockpic.twitter.com/ujE7uEuPJX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 22, 2019
Other notable Sooner performances in Week 16:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 21 carries for 50 yards and added two catches for 23 yards in a 38-35 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 11-of-18 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown as well as adding six rushes for 40 yards in a 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 20-of-33 passes for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as adding two rushes for four yards in a 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught two passes for five yards in a 24-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught one pass for six yards in a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore Ravens Orlando Brown Jr. started at right tackle in a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Carolina Panthers Daryl Williams started at left tackle in a 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson started at right tackle in a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers’ defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had three total tackles and two solo tackles in a 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Cleveland Browns’ kicker Austin Seibert hit one field goal in a 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington punter Tress Way punted five times for 236 yards, placing three inside the 20-yard-line, in a 41-35 loss to the New York Giants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.