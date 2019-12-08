OU football: Adrian Peterson breaks more records, Joe Mixon racks up big yardage, Sooners in the NFL week 14

A total of 15 former Sooners took the field for week 14 of the 2019 NFL season. Here's a look at some of the more notable performances:
Adrian Peterson
The Washington running back had 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in his team's 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
.@AdrianPeterson finds a way into the end zone for a #HTTR TD #WASvsGB #NFL100(🎥: @Redskins)pic.twitter.com/B4KBKlLwI6— NFL@SneakerReporter (@NFL_SR) December 8, 2019
Peterson now has eight career rushing touchdowns at Lambeau Field, the most by any opposing player at the home of the Packers. The 13-year veteran also became just the sixth player in NFL history with 14,000 career rushing yards.
.@AdrianPeterson became just the 6th player to rush for 14,000+ career rush yards in NFL history! (by @pizzahut) pic.twitter.com/LnTYIlUliI— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals running back carried the ball 23 times for 146 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards in his team's 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Mixon runs it in for the TD! pic.twitter.com/Fej3eecfwK— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 8, 2019
Mixon made the most of his second highest number of carries in a game this season, parlaying the increased usage into his highest rushing yard total of the year thus far.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 11 of his 24 passes for 192 yards and two interceptions while rushing twice for 13 yards and a touchdown in his team's 27-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
.@BakerMayfield dives for the pylon! #CINvsCLE #Browns📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/dSs2vVPHgl— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
It wasn't Mayfield's sharpest performance of the season, but the second-year signal caller was good enough to earn a win and keep his team's playoff hopes alive.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing six times for two yards in his team's 23-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
.@K1 to Charles Clay to tie it up in Arizona! #RedSea #PITvsAZ📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/cG4jADiDYI— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
.@K1 delivers to @DavidJohnson31 for a 24-yard TD! @AZCardinals pull within 3. #PITvsAZ📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/GNNQfoGQH4— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
Though he completed two-thirds of his throws, Murray's costly interceptions would ultimately be the Cardinals' undoing, as the team fell to 3-9-1 on the season.
Other NFL Performances:
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught one pass for 14 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught six passes for 25 yards.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford held Baltimore Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley to zero sacks.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught three passes for -2 yards.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy had one quarterback hit.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills caught two passes for eight yards.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made two total tackles.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown held Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson to zero sacks.
Miami Dolphins safety Steven Parker had one solo tackle and one pass defended.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert made both of his field goal tries and each of his three extra point attempts.
Washington punter Tress Way punted six times for 264 yards with an average of 44 yards per punt.
