OU football: Adrian Ealy warms up prior to game against Texas

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Adrian Ealy was warming up ahead of the game against Texas Saturday.
Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson are BOTH warming up. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 12, 2019
Ealy started the Sooners' first three games at right tackle, but missed the two most recent games against Texas Tech and Kansas. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that Ealy and redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson were both "highly questionable" for Saturday's game.
Due to injuries and losing four starters from the 2018 team, the Oklahoma offensive line has been inconsistent throughout the first five games of the season. Ealy's return may be crucial for the Sooners' protection against the Longhorn defense.
The OU-Texas game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
