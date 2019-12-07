You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Adrian Ealy sits out in second half of Big 12 Championship due to apparent injury

  • Updated
Sooners walk

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Adrian Ealy walks into into the stadium before the game against UCLA.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy is sitting out the second half of the No. 6 Sooners' rematch against No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.

Ealy hobbled off the field at the end of the first quarter. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson has taken his place on the line of scrimmage.

Oklahoma is tied 13-13 near the end of the third quarter.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

