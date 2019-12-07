OU football: Adrian Ealy sits out in second half of Big 12 Championship due to apparent injury

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy is sitting out the second half of the No. 6 Sooners' rematch against No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.
Adrian Ealy doesn’t look like he’ll be available in 2H. pic.twitter.com/C7Nn5RzrwW— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 7, 2019
Ealy hobbled off the field at the end of the first quarter. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson has taken his place on the line of scrimmage.
Oklahoma is tied 13-13 near the end of the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.