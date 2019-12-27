OU football: A 'pissed off' Lincoln Riley hopes to shock the world in College Football Playoff against LSU

ATLANTA — Lincoln Riley's been here before.
The third-year head coach has led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff each year since he took over for Bob Stoops in 2017. He hasn't fared well, though, losing a heartbreaker to Georgia in overtime of the 2017 Rose Bowl and digging too big of a hole against Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl.
So, facing No. 1 LSU as 13.5-point underdogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Riley changed his approach this time around.
"Just the mentality of the way he coaches us. It's not too drastic, but there's definitely more of an edge to him," said six-year senior Nick Basquine, who is playing in his fourth playoff game. "We're calling it 'Training Camp No. 2.'"
The players weren't allowed to go home after winning the Big 12 Championship. Typically, in years past, players were allowed to go home before the playoff game.
Instead, Oklahoma is treating this year's game differently. They're more focused than ever. That's not to say they haven't been focused in the past, but there's a different feel this time around.
With LSU receiving all the hype — it won damn-near every award possible — and Oklahoma being considered lucky just to be in the playoff, thanks to losses by Utah, Oregon, Minnesota, Penn State and Alabama, OU feels disrespected.
Riley and the Sooners are pissed off. And they're not afraid to say it.
"Regardless of what we do, we're always going to be disrespected and we're tired of it," sophomore Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles said. "We're not running from nobody. We never will. Never once have, never once will. When you speak on somebody in a negative way and a disrespectful way, eventually that group of people is going to stand up to you. I feel as if that standing up to somebody is right now. Nobody believes in us, we understand that. We know that. And we like it.
"Nobody outside this locker room believes we can win this game or even be in this game, so how would you look at it? Lincoln has every right to be pissed off and feel disrespected."
In Riley's three years at Oklahoma, this may be his best coaching performance of his career.
He had to replace the Heisman Trophy winner, four offensive linemen, the fastest wide receiver in college football, and brought in a new defensive coordinator to completely overhaul that side of the ball. In many ways, Riley and the Sooners have overachieved this season.
But Riley doesn't think that. He expects to be in the playoff every year.
"Don't let the quiet, nice demeanor fool you. He's a fierce, fierce competitor," said Shane Beamer, OU's assistant head coach for offense. "There is outside noise, whether it's getting ready for LSU or back in August when so many people thought we were going to take a step back offensively because Kyler (Murray) and four offensive lineman and Marquise Brown were gone, and people picking Texas to win the Big 12 and go to the playoff, saying our defense wasn't going to be very good...
"As a competitor, that's going to have you a bit on edge. This week is no different."
Riley's always been a competitor. Going back to his high school days at Muleshoe, Texas, his head coach David Wood recalls the time Riley injured his shoulder his sophomore season, but played through the pain and became their best defensive player that season. Or the time his senior year in the state semifinals he delivered a halftime speech that he'll never forget.
"When he spoke, everyone would shut up and listen," Wood said. "It was one of those moments where you look a kid in the eyes and you know he's going to give it his all no matter the result. And he did."
Riley and Muleshoe ended up losing that game. But Wood says that team overachieved that season in large part because of Riley.
In many ways, Wood sees similarities from that team to this Sooners team in the sense that he's willed them this far.
"He had to get more out of this team than he has in year's past," Wood said. "I don't feel like this team is maybe as talented as years past, so he had to dig deep to get this out of them. He maybe pushed their limits a little more than he has."
Riley certainly has been more intense this season, which can be seen in his media interviews and press conferences. And this has only amplified since Oklahoma has made the playoff.
In an interview with ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski last week, Riley seemed like he and the Sooners were being slighted. When asked about being big underdogs, Riley gave a smug response saying "Well, we are going to go ahead and show up."
“Well, we are going to go ahead and show up.”Good to know. pic.twitter.com/qTxQW6CkYc— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 21, 2019
At Texas Tech, as an assistant under then-coach Mike Leach, Riley rarely got mad or upset. Leach jokingly said he recalls a few stories, but doesn't want Riley to get in trouble.
"Yeah, it's pretty funny when he's pissed off," Leach said. "He's usually a very calm, steady guy. It is kind of fun to watch him unleash it from time to time."
Riley has definitely been more serious these last couple weeks, according to his players and assistant coaches. He and his team are using every bit of bulletin board material they can get, including LSU linebacker Patrick Queen saying the Tigers are going to "dominate" the Sooners.
"The O-line's not great, the (running backs) aren't great, but they still make it work," Queen said. "Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback and CeeDee Lamb's a great wide receiver. I feel like if we get the ball out of Jalen's hands and try to make other plays — and I feel like our defense is going to make plays in space.
"I feel like with this game plan we have, we're going to dominate them, and I feel very confident in what we got."
But the Sooners have focused more on themselves than anyone else.
That's why Riley went back to the fall camp schedule in preparation for the Tigers. They've lifted almost every day, practiced almost every day and watched film almost every day for the last three weeks.
"In years past it was just like a game week and we repeated that game week. Last year, it was more about Alabama and preparing for them," Beamer said. "This year, we went more with a mentality of 'We need to get better as a football team.' It was more just doing something different and get ourselves better. The opportunity we're going to have to beat LSU is for us to get better as a football team, so let's attack that way and that'll be one of our edges going into the game."
Riley's team has been resilient all season, and he expects nothing less come Saturday.
"I don't think you're sitting here at the College Football Playoff if your team hasn't gotten quite a bit better. I think we have," Riley said Friday. "I think we've had different challenges throughout the year and we've been able to face most of them and come out on the good end. So probably more for me right now would be the preparation we've had in the last several weeks. Our goal has been to play our very best game, and we put forth a schedule that had that and only that in mind. And our players, coaches, everybody have executed that extremely well.
"So that's been our goal from day one, when we found out that we were going to be in the playoff and playing a really good LSU team was: Let's play our very best. I think we've done the work to get that done."
Riley's players feel up to the task, all week taking on the pissed off personality of their head coach.
"Right or wrong, football is football," Radley-Hiles said. "They have to put the ball down and line it up with us."
And for Riley, he's ready for this moment.
"I'll say this," Leach said. "Don't underestimate Lincoln. He'll be prepared."
