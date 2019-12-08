OU football: A look at No. 1 LSU, Oklahoma's College Football Playoff opponent

On Saturday, then-No. 6 Oklahoma secured its fifth-straight Big 12 title with a 30-23 overtime win over No. 7 Baylor, and Sunday the Sooners (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) secured their third-straight College Football Playoff appearance.
The No. 4 Sooners are matched up with No. 1 LSU (13-0, 8-0 SEC). The Tigers, in a similar fashion to Oklahoma this year, have had an overhaul of their typical playing style. In recent years, LSU was known for its stout defense that was rarely scored on, but that narrative has shifted dramatically in 2019.
Now, the Tigers' calling card is their passing game, which can primarily be attributed to the rise of quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy when it is announced on Dec. 14. Burrow has tossed for 4,366 yards, 44 touchdowns and his 78.3 completion percentage is on track to break an NCAA record.
At his disposal are two elite receivers in Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, who have combined for 151 receptions, 2549 yards and 30 touchdowns. Chase is one of three receivers to be named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best receiver.
The Tiger passing game has been instrumental in transforming their offense, which ranks 3rd in the nation in points per game with 44.9, but that's not to say their defense isn't formidable.
LSU doesn't have its typical defensive reputation this year, but a look at stats shows moving the ball on the Tigers isn't a walk in the park. They rank 35th in total defense, 13th in third down conversion percentage and 31st in scoring defense.
Any way one looks at it, the Tigers have a strong case to be called the nation's best team. For the Sooners to pull off the upset, they'll need to play their most complete game of the season.
Oklahoma and LSU will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
