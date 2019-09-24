You are the owner of this article.
OU football: A.D. Miller speaks to media for first time since Illinois almost-transfer

  • Updated
A.D. Miller

Redshirt senior wide receiver A.D. Miller during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior wide receiver A.D. Miller spoke with the media for the first time since returning to Norman after he decided to not transfer to Illinois last semester. 

In January, Illinois announced that Miller would be joining the team, but it was Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley who said Miller changed his mind and would stay with the Sooners in March.

Miller talked for five minutes on Monday and was brief with his answers regarding the almost-transfer. He declined to comment on whether he had actually moved out of the state of Oklahoma. 

"Things didn't work out (at Illinois), so I bounced back here and talked to coach Riley, and it was all cool," Miller said. "Now, I'm back here and just finishing it up."

In his first three years with Oklahoma, Miller played sparingly. His best statistical season was his sophomore year in 2016, when he caught 12 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. 

Miller isn't the flashiest name in the Sooner wide receiver room. With stars like CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo, as well as multiple highly touted freshman, it was unclear as to what Miller's role would be. But through three games, he has seen the field regularly and caught two passes for 55 yards. 

"We got a lot of depth, and there's a lot of great receivers here, as you see the one's in the league now and the one's who just came through and made impacts for this team," Miller said. "You have to work hard just to get reps. Just staying consistent with that is what I've been doing."

While he was short on speaking about his brief time with Illinois, Miller was open and positive about Riley and the Sooners. He said the process of returning to Oklahoma's roster was smooth and that now he is focused on making the most of his last collegiate season.

"Getting back here has been fun. Just getting back with my teammates that I've been playing with for awhile, I've been enjoying it all," Miller said. "Everything's been smooth, so far, and I just want to keep enjoying it until the season is over."

