OU football: 5 takeaways from Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby's teleconference

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby fielded questions from media Wednesday about the anticipated 2020 football season after his conference affirmed Tuesday evening its commitment to playing fall sports. OU opens its season with a nonconference home game against Missouri State on Sept. 12.
The Big 12 is expected to resume play Sept. 26, with the Sooners taking on Kansas State in Norman. Here are five takeaways from Bowlsby's Wednesday teleconference.
Pac-12 and Big Ten cancellation fallout and SEC and ACC relations
Both the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences voted Tuesday to postpone their 2020 football seasons to the spring, despite beliefs that the Power 5 conferences would stick together. Wednesday, Bowlsby said each commissioner must do what's best for his respective conference.
"We've spent a lot of time with the other conference commissioners and I think there was some presumption that what that meant was that we were all going to be in lockstep," Bowlsby said. "I think each league has to make its own decisions, so when they made the decision that they made, certainly it causes us to look for things that they indicated were drivers for them, and we have to make our own assessments on those same criteria."
Like the Big 12, the Southeastern Conference and the ACC have yet to postpone their fall seasons, and Bowlsby said he and commissioners John Swofford and Greg Sankey have been in regular contact, possibly pre-empting any other surprise cancellations.
"Any time anybody at any level has decided they weren’t gonna play or that they were gonna do something different, it affects us," Bowlsby said. "We consume that information and we homogenize it with the other information that we have. I don't know that we would want to be the only college football conference playing. ... John Swofford, Greg Sankey and I spend a lot of time together and we spend a lot of time comparing notes and and I think it's unlikely that we would diverge without some fairly significant conversations in advance of it."
New health regulations
The Big 12 will be implementing a host of new health requirements this fall to ensure maximum safety for players and coaches.
All conference schools are already using the same COVID-19 testing processes, and their week one nonconference opponents are expected to comply. Prior to games, teams' athletic directors and head doctors will sign an attestation saying no players participating in the contest tested positive for COVID-19 in their school's most recent testing period. Bowlsby said athletes will likely be tested on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings each week.
Any student athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 will undergo a Cardiac MRI, an EKG, and a troponin test before returning to football activities. The conference is also considering a 50- to 60-player essential roster that would aid teams amid outbreaks.
Bowlsby said there is no specific number of positive tests among teams that would cause a postponement at this time, but the situation is ever-evolving.
"There's a lot of different ways to go at it," Bowlsby said. "You can draw bright lines and say if you've got 10 positive tests, you're going to have to forfeit or it's going to have to be rescheduled. There are ways to draw softer lines than that and we haven't come to closure on it, but we will before the season starts."
Fans in the stands
Per Bowlsby, the Big 12 will not have a policy on fans in the stands at games or on ticket sales and refunds.
Bowlsby said the only involvement the conference might have would center on procuring tickets for family members of visiting teams. Other than that, he's leaving capacity decisions up to schools, as well as municipal and state authorities.
"Those kinds of decisions on public assembly have been made to this point in time, and I think will continue to be made, by public health officials and governmental offices, and in the case of football stadiums, university trustees and leadership," Bowlsby said. "They're not decisions that are likely to be made at the athletic department level, and because everybody's situation is different, it's unlikely that we will be making that decision at the conference level."
Athlete eligibility and financial aid
Bowlsby said the Big 12 will try to be as liberal as possible in its dealings with athlete eligibility in light of COVID-19. However, there are some ramifications to which answers have not been decided.
"What young people are wanting to know is, 'Hey, if I start this season and we get five games in and we can't play anymore, I've lost the second half of my season (and) I've lost my postseason,'" Bowlsby said. "'What's my circumstances? If I’m a senior, am I done?' Well, those are fair questions, and we have to give them some answers. And I think that there'll be some bright lines drawn, and I think that will give some clarity to it."
Bowlsby said the NCAA council is meeting Wednesday over the issue and will likely make a recommendation to its board of directors next week. Meanwhile, Bowlsby said the Big 12 is committed to protecting financial aid for athletes in all circumstances.
In lieu of potential opt-outs because of safety concerns, Bowlsby did say athletes can keep their scholarships, but their eligibility may be infringed upon.
"That's one of the things that the council will take up, but remember, the opt-out process is removing oneself from all things football, and that is not the same thing as redshirting," Bowlsby said. "When you redshirt you continue to train and you continue to be a part of the team. When you opt out you remove yourself from participation with the football program, and it is then much more difficult to re-engage. You keep your aid if you want to opt out, but it isn't the same as taking a year off to train."
Optimism about fall season
Ultimately, Bowlsby said he feels good about the Big 12's decision to move forward with football. He said the conference will continue to monitor the situation and deal with issues accordingly.
"We've found that what we thought was golden 60 days ago is garbage today, and it’s an ever-evolving environment, and we will find ourselves with bumpy spots in the fall," Bowlsby said. "There isn’t any doubt about that, but I think we’re very well prepared to deal with those things, so I feel good about the decision going forward. I believe our board feels good about it, and I think most importantly, we have some clarity for our coaches and our student-athletes."
Correction: This story was updated at 4:35 p.m. Aug. 12 to reflect the correct spelling of John Swofford's name.
