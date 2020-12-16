You are the owner of this article.
Add New Article
OU football: 5-star wide receiver Mario Williams signs with Sooners' 2021 class

Mario Williams

Five-star 2021 wide receiver Mario Williams. 

 Provided by Rivals.com

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley landed a signature from five-star standout wide receiver Mario Williams for the Sooners' 2021 recruiting class.

Get to know more about him below: 

Mario Williams, WR

School: Plant City High School (Plant City, Florida)

Stars: 5

Hudl: WATCH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKBki0PUUb8

About: Williams is the No. 15 player in the country, the No. 2 receiver and the No. 2 player in Florida in the 2021 class, per Rivals.com. Williams’ 35 offers included Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. He’ll join a deep OU receiving corps that will return Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Charleston Rambo among others next year.

For more on signing day, click here to see The Daily's tracker of all recruits signing during early signing period.

