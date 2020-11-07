OU football: 5-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams announces planned attendance at Sooners vs Kansas

2021 five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams tweeted he will be in attendance at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the Sooners' game against Kansas on Saturday.
I will be at the game today! #BeatKansas #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XjEBwWr2Gw— Caleb “Superman” Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 7, 2020
The Washington D.C. native announced Oct. 26 on his Sports Illustrated "All on the Line" blog that his family had completed the move to Norman in preparation for his first year as a Sooner.
Williams is the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 player in the class of 2021, per Rivals, and gave his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on July 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.