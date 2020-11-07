You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams announces planned attendance at Sooners vs Kansas

Caleb Williams at Gonzaga College High School

Five-star high school prospect Caleb Williams gets in motion to make a pass.

 Courtesy of Gonzaga College High School and head football coach Randy Trivers.

2021 five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams tweeted he will be in attendance at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the Sooners' game against Kansas on Saturday.

The Washington D.C. native announced Oct. 26 on his Sports Illustrated "All on the Line" blog that his family had completed the move to Norman in preparation for his first year as a Sooner.

Williams is the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 player in the class of 2021, per Rivals, and gave his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on July 4.

