OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams signs with Sooners' 2021 class

  • Updated
Caleb Williams at Gonzaga College High School

Five-star high school prospect Caleb Williams gets in motion to make a pass.

 Courtesy of Gonzaga College High School and head football coach Randy Trivers.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is added more depth to the quarterbacks room with the signature of top dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams to OU's 2021 recruiting class.

Get to know more about him below: 

Caleb Williams, QB 

School: Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.)

Stars (Rivals): 5

Hudl: WATCH

About: After highly-touted quarterback Brock Vandergriff flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia in January, Lincoln Riley turned around and picked up a verbal commit from fellow five-star Williams on the Fourth of July this year. With the Sooners also having Spencer Rattler and Chandler Morris, Riley’s quarterbacks room is in good shape for the future. Williams is ranked the top dual-threat quarterback and the No. 5 2021 recruit in the nation, per Rivals. Williams chose OU over offers from Clemson and Alabama, and is already living in Norman.

For more on signing day, click here to see The Daily's tracker of all recruits signing during early signing period.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

