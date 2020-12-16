OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams signs with Sooners' 2021 class

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is added more depth to the quarterbacks room with the signature of top dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams to OU's 2021 recruiting class.
Caleb, welcome home - https://t.co/FCi1NrShFs@CALEBcsw | #LincUpXXI pic.twitter.com/41pyAKi4Ak— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2020
Get to know more about him below:
Caleb Williams, QB
School: Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.)
Stars (Rivals): 5
Hudl: WATCH
About: After highly-touted quarterback Brock Vandergriff flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia in January, Lincoln Riley turned around and picked up a verbal commit from fellow five-star Williams on the Fourth of July this year. With the Sooners also having Spencer Rattler and Chandler Morris, Riley’s quarterbacks room is in good shape for the future. Williams is ranked the top dual-threat quarterback and the No. 5 2021 recruit in the nation, per Rivals. Williams chose OU over offers from Clemson and Alabama, and is already living in Norman.
For more on signing day, click here to see The Daily's tracker of all recruits signing during early signing period.
