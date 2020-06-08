You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams sets commitment date for July 4

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced July 4 as his commitment date in his blog Monday. Williams has the Sooners in his list of possible suitors.

Williams, now going into his senior year at Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C., has OU, LSU and Maryland to choose from.

"Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits," Williams said in his blog Monday.

If Williams were to join the Sooners' 2021 class, he'd be the second five-star to verbally commit. Five-star wide receiver Mario Williams announced his commitment to the Sooners in May. So far, head coach Lincoln Riley has seven prospects in the class.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments