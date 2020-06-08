OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams sets commitment date for July 4

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced July 4 as his commitment date in his blog Monday. Williams has the Sooners in his list of possible suitors.
June 8, 2020
Williams, now going into his senior year at Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C., has OU, LSU and Maryland to choose from.
"Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits," Williams said in his blog Monday.
If Williams were to join the Sooners' 2021 class, he'd be the second five-star to verbally commit. Five-star wide receiver Mario Williams announced his commitment to the Sooners in May. So far, head coach Lincoln Riley has seven prospects in the class.
