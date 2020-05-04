You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams lists Sooners as top-3 destination

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams narrowed his list of possible destinations Monday afternoon, and the Sooners have made the cut.

The 2021 recruit out of Washington D.C. — Gonzaga High School — included Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland in a tweet. In another list he made that used to have five schools, Clemson and Penn State were cut.

Williams is ranked as the No. 3 2021 recruit and No. 1 of the quarterback position in the nation on Rivals. For his hudl highlights, click here. Oklahoma's 2021 class has five verbal commitments so far, with four three-stars and one four-star — wide receiver Cody Jackson out of Richmond, Texas.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

