OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams lists Sooners as top-3 destination

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams narrowed his list of possible destinations Monday afternoon, and the Sooners have made the cut.
The 2021 recruit out of Washington D.C. — Gonzaga High School — included Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland in a tweet. In another list he made that used to have five schools, Clemson and Penn State were cut.
“I got all these blessing just to give it to others you know what I’m saying?”(FINAL3)#BoomerSooner #GeauxTigers #GoTerps https://t.co/tTl1y6e5GU pic.twitter.com/nsU3ZOp3lo— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) May 4, 2020
Williams is ranked as the No. 3 2021 recruit and No. 1 of the quarterback position in the nation on Rivals. For his hudl highlights, click here. Oklahoma's 2021 class has five verbal commitments so far, with four three-stars and one four-star — wide receiver Cody Jackson out of Richmond, Texas.
