OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams commits to Sooners' 2021 class

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sooner fans have a little extra to celebrate on the Fourth of July. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced he's joining Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class on Saturday.

Williams, considered the best 2021 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, has one more season left at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C., where he's been the starting quarterback since he stepped foot on the high school gridiron. 

Oklahoma's quarterback room features former five-star Spencer Rattler, redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai and 2020 commit Chandler Morris.

Williams stands at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, per Rivals, and will be joining an OU class that also boasts fellow five-star Mario Williams, one of the top wide receivers in the nation.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

