OU football: 5-star Caleb Williams signing with Sooners proves to be critical for Lincoln Riley's 2021 signing class

In the time between June of 2019 and January of this year, when five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff was verbally committed to the Sooners, head coach Lincoln Riley still had his eye on Caleb Williams.
Williams — a highly-touted five-star quarterback out of Washington, D.C. — even went as far as telling Riley he'd possibly be willing to walk on at OU, Riley revealed in Wednesday's press conference. The dedication meant a lot to Riley, and when Vandagriff rescinded his commitment in January, Riley knew who he should pursue for the 2021 class.
“Obviously, things change, and we went back after Caleb hard," Riley said. "No doubt at that point he was the guy that I wanted and that we wanted. It was a great process. His family was amazing throughout the entire time. Caleb was a great, very forthcoming, unique kid — just loves football and loves to compete and obviously has a really, really great skill set.”
Williams, who verbally committed to the Sooners on the Fourth of July and has already moved to Norman, is one of the 16 recruits to sign on the first day of college football's early signing day period. OU's 2021 class currently ranks No. 12 in the nation, per Rivals.
Yes indeed https://t.co/CgUtg96cew— Caleb “Superman” Williams (@CALEBcsw) December 16, 2020
"I just think it shows you the confidence that Caleb has in himself," Riley said, "and I've, like I've said about many of our guys before, I just don't believe you can play that position at a high level if you don’t really believe in yourself."
Williams, the top dual-threat quarterback on Rivals, is joined by fellow five-star Mario Williams, a wide receiver out of Plant City, Florida. With COVID-19 making recruiting difficult for coaches to connect with recruits all over country, Williams has made numerous attempts at connecting possible OU commits on social media, and even hosted a "Sooner Summit" in August to get recruits together. Three-star recruits Danny Stutsman, who was the first to sign Wednesday morning, and Cullen Montgomery, were two of the participants.
Williams now adds depth to an already solid quarterbacks room at Oklahoma. With quarterback Spencer Rattler finishing off a redshirt freshman season where he's gained momentum in his maturity as a starting quarterback, along with freshman Chandler Morris being a promising young talent, Williams' national acclaim brings Riley's unit to the next level
Williams' devotion to his new home paid dividends for Riley's 2021 class Wednesday.
"I think Caleb, the entire time, felt like this program and this offense, this system, all that could really maximize him as a player," Riley said, "and so he felt very strongly about that and you just can't deny that kind of self belief, and he backs it up, it's not a sign of arrogance. ... Just the charisma that he has, you feel like he's got every tool to have a chance to be a really, really good player."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.