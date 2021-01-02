You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5-star 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh picks Clemson over Sooners

OU

An OU player lifts his helmet before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 2, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Five-star 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh committed to Clemson over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon during All-American Bowl Declaration Day on NBC Sports.

Leigh, from Robinson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, is the top high school prospect in Virginia and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country, per Rivals.com. Leigh is also the nation's No. 17 overall high school prospect, according to Rivals.

In addition to OU, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound recruit chose Clemson over Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Florida among 39 total offers. Had he decided on Norman, Leigh would've become the third offensive lineman to join the Sooners' 2021 class, alongside four-star Savion Byrd and three-star Cullen Montgomery.

Leigh would've also been the fourth future Sooner selected to the All-American Bowl, joining quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Clayton Smith and wide receiver Cody Jackson.

