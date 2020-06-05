You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 4-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams lists Sooners in top 6

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2021 four-star outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams has narrowed his desired schools list to six Friday, and the Sooners made the cut.

Williams, playing in high school out of Alabama, has Oklahoma named alongside five SEC schools — Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU — as a possible destination to play football.

Listed as 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Williams is the No. 17 outside linebacker in his class of 2021, and is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in Alabama, per Rivals.

OU's 2021 class consists of two four-stars and one five-star, wide receiver Mario Williams. OU has seven commitments total so far from the class.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

