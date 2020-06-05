OU football: 4-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams lists Sooners in top 6

Class of 2021 four-star outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams has narrowed his desired schools list to six Friday, and the Sooners made the cut.
Williams, playing in high school out of Alabama, has Oklahoma named alongside five SEC schools — Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU — as a possible destination to play football.
“ I ᔕᗯᗴᗩ TO ᘜOᗪ Iᗰ ᗩ ᘜOᗪ ᔕᑭᗴᒪᒪᗴᗪ ᗷᗩᑕKᗯᗩᖇᗪᔕ 🐶”FINAL 6️⃣ 📸- @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/s4eTXhazHf— 𝐽𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑎ℎ “𝑆𝐶𝑂𝑂𝐵𝑌“𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑚𝑠 (@officiallscoob) June 5, 2020
Listed as 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Williams is the No. 17 outside linebacker in his class of 2021, and is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in Alabama, per Rivals.
OU's 2021 class consists of two four-stars and one five-star, wide receiver Mario Williams. OU has seven commitments total so far from the class.
