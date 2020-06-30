OU football: 4-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam lists Sooners in top-10

Kelvin Gilliam, 2021 defensive end, released his top 10 of potential landing spots via Twitter on Tuesday. The Sooners made the cut along with Texas, LSU, Penn State and others.
Blessed !!! ‼️Edit by :@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/VHEKXHoejN— Kelvin Gilliam (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) June 30, 2020
Gilliam, a native of Highland Springs, Virginia, is a four-star recruit and ranked the fourth-best player in Virginia by ESPN and Rivals.com.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect would be the second four-star defensive end to commit to the Sooners after two-sport athlete Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge chose OU on June 17.
Gilliam's commitment would also add a significant boost to Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting class which currently ranks 30th nationally and third in the Big 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.