OU football: 4-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam lists Sooners in top-10

  • Updated
An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

Kelvin Gilliam, 2021 defensive end, released his top 10 of potential landing spots via Twitter on Tuesday. The Sooners made the cut along with Texas, LSU, Penn State and others.

Gilliam, a native of Highland Springs, Virginia, is a four-star recruit and ranked the fourth-best player in Virginia by ESPN and Rivals.com

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect would be the second four-star defensive end to commit to the Sooners after two-sport athlete Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge chose OU on June 17.

Gilliam's commitment would also add a significant boost to Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting class which currently ranks 30th nationally and third in the Big 12.

