OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 62-28 win over Texas Tech

No. 24 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (2-4, 3-2), 62-28, in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' win:
Sooners able to consistently force turnovers
OU’s defense for the second time in three games has forced three or more turnovers against its opponents.
The Sooners’ defense had two interceptions and forced Texas Tech to fumble six times, despite recovering just one. Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood had both interceptions, with redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas recovering the fumble.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has harped on his defense to cause more turnovers, and they delivered, with six of the eight total this season coming since the Texas game.
Suspended players haven’t missed a beat
Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins both returned from suspension, playing their first game since the Big 12 Championship last season.
Stevenson had 15 touches for 100 total yards and three touchdowns, whereas Perkins had three tackles, two for loss and one quarterback hit in their first game back.
Big 12 outlook
With the last undefeated team in the Big 12 losing in No. 6 ranked Oklahoma State’s overtime loss against Texas, OU’s chances to get back into the Big 12 Championship game are much higher.
Now for the Sooners, they need Kansas State to lose twice, which is increasingly likely now that Wildcats’ quarterback Skylar Thompson is out for the season.
OU’s best chance to get back in the championship game is with No. 23 Iowa State winning out, and OU beating Oklahoma State on Nov. 21. With that scenario, Iowa State would be the top seed in the conference, with OU tied for second, holding tiebreakers over Oklahoma State and Texas, if the Longhorns win out.
