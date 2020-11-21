OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 41-13 win over Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) defeated No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12), 41-13, at home on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Rattler continues strong play
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler continued his impressive stretch of play, completing 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and five total touchdowns.
Rattler has been consistent since the Sooners’ two losses early in the season, winning five straight games. He’s thrown for 1,342 yards in that stretch, while only throwing one interception.
Rattler’s development has been key for the Sooners down the stretch this season.
Defense impresses
OU’s defense gave up just 13 points, holding Oklahoma State to just 246 total yards. The Sooners have held the Cowboys to less than 17 points two years in a row.
Replacing redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders, true freshman Shane Illingworth played the majority of the game, and OU held them to a combined 15-40 passing for just 168 yards.
Junior Ronnie Perkins has been a monster since returning from injury. He had five total tackles with two sacks and three tackles for loss. OU had tackles from 21 different defensive players on the night.
Sooners take one step closer to Big 12 title game
With Kansas State losing and the Sooners capturing a victory over Oklahoma State, OU needs to win just its final two games against Baylor and West Virginia to likely vie for its 6th-straight conference championship.
Despite losing two games early in the year, The Sooners have rallied back and have become one of OU’s most complete teams in recent memory. OU ranks No. 1 in total offense and No. 4 in total defense in the conference.
