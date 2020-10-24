OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners’ 33-14 road win over TCU

Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) defeated TCU (1-3, 1-3), 33-14, in Fort Worth on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Marvin Mims shines
Standout freshman receiver Marvin Mims continued to star in his first college season, racking up 132 yards and two touchdowns on four catches in the Sooners’ win.
Mims now has 328 receiving yards on the season and leads Oklahoma with six touchdown catches. His two scoring catches Saturday were the longest by an OU receiver against TCU since Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook connected for a 67 yard score in 2016.
The Frisco, Texas, native and former four-star prospect now holds the program record for touchdowns through five games by a freshman receiver.
Spencer Rattler improves
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 13 of 22 passes for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns in the OU victory.
More importantly, he played turnover-free football for the first time since Oklahoma’s season opener, while compiling a 215.9 passer rating. It’s also the third time he’s thrown for over 300 yards this season.
In particular, his precision when making long throws was exceptional, as he hit Mims for gains of 61 and 50 and found sophomore receiver Theo Wease and freshman running back Seth McGowan for 44 and 43 yards respectively.
Defense plays sound football
Oklahoma’s defense didn’t net any takeaways Saturday, but played its most stout game of the season so far.
The Sooners held an offense that had scored no less than 33 points in any game this season to 14 and shut down the Horned Frogs running game, allowing only 75 yards.
Junior defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles led OU with nine total tackles and eight solo takedowns while the Sooners posted three sacks and nine tackles for a loss.
