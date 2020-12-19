OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 27-21 win over Iowa State in Big 12 Championship game

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1 Big 12), 27-21, on Saturday in Dallas.
Here’s three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Sooners lock spot in New Year’s Six bowl, win Big 12 Championship
With their win, OU will likely move up in the rankings, and is projected to play No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl, per CBS Sports’ bowl expert Jerry Palm.
The Sooners will go to its 6th-straight New Year’s Six bowl dating back to 2015, when they lost to Clemson 37-17.
OU now has six-straight Big 12 Championship victories and 50 conference championships in school history.
Sooners get revenge behind three freshman touchdowns
OU avenged its 37-30 loss against the Cyclones from Oct. 3 that gave the Sooners their first 0-2 conference start since 1998. The Sooners rallied off a seven-game win streak since their Iowa State loss.
OU’s three touchdowns came from a trio of freshmen, with Marvin Mims receiving a 45-yard touchdown from Spencer Rattler, Rattler’s 9-yard run and backup quarterback Chandler Morris rushing from 2-yards out in a goal-line package for his second-career touchdown.
The Sooners however scored just three points in the second half and almost relinquished their lead, as Iowa State brought the score within three points after a late-fourth quarter touchdown.
Sooners’ defense proves itself once again
OU’s offense scored under 30 points two weeks in a row, scoring 27 against both Baylor and Iowa State, still won behind its strong defensive play.
The Sooners’ defense held Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall to an average of just 3.4 yards-per-carry and also picked up three interceptions with five tackles for loss and three sacks.
OU was able to hold Iowa State’s potential game-winning drive with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when the Sooners’ defensive line created pressure and that resulted in an interception from senior cornerback Tre Brown.
