OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 27-14 home win over Baylor

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6, 2-5), 27-14, in Norman on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
First-half offense struggles
Baylor held OU to just 10 points and 99 total yards in the first half — the least in one half for the team since 2015 against Texas.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who’s been on a tear as of late, threw an interception and was held to just 73 passing yards with no touchdowns in the half, despite leading the FBS in touchdown passes among freshmen.
Rattler finished the game with 193 passing yards, the least he’s had in a game all season.
Defense dominates again
The Sooners’ defense continued their recent dominance, holding Baylor to just 14 points.
OU was able to force three turnovers and hold Baylor to just 288 yards on the game. The defense has allowed just 39 points to its most recent three opponents, and now has 14 turnovers on the year.
In the game, OU had three sacks, eight tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.
Sooners clinch spot in Big 12 title game
Despite losing back-to-back games to kick off the conference schedule, the Sooners have made it back to the Big 12 championship game.
Since starting the season with a 1-2 record, OU rallied and won six straight games, going from unranked to No. 11 in the country.
The Sooners look for their sixth consecutive conference championship, and will take on No. 9 Iowa State at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium.
