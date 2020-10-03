OU football: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma’s 37-30 loss to Iowa State

Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell on the road, 37-30, to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, marking the Sooners’ first loss in Ames, Iowa since 1960 and first back-to-back loss since 1999.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s loss:
Sooner offense stalls late
After his three interception performance in a 38-35 loss to Kansas State a week ago, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t look “comfortable” behind the Sooners’ offensive line. After finishing the first half with 201 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-17 attempts, the redshirt freshman looked like he was starting to settle in against the Cyclones.
However, the second half told a much different story for Rattler. With the added pressure from OU’s run game and defense not holding up their end, Rattler once again found himself in a game-winning drive situation. Unfortunately for the Sooners, the redshirt freshman came up short once again and threw another game-ending interception. He finished the night 25-for-36 for 300 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.
Turnovers not enough
After an increased emphasis from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the Sooners managed to force their first turnover since their season opener against Missouri State when junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas forced a fumble by Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy.
However, despite OU picking up its second turnover of the year, blown coverages and missed tackles plagued the Sooners down the stretch. A 65-yard touchdown pass by Purdy to a wide open man gave Iowa State its first of the game. Later on, multiple missed tackles allowed ISU running back Breece Hall to give Iowa State a 37-30 lead late in the fourth.
Then, after Rattler’s late interception, the Sooners failed to prevent the Cyclones from picking a first down — allowing ISU to run out the clock.
Big 12 road ahead
With an 0-2 start to conference play this season, Oklahoma’s chances at a sixth straight Big 12 title took a serious hit. However, the Sooners benefited from Texas falling to TCU, 33-31, on Saturday, which left Oklahoma State as the lone undefeated team in the Big 12. In order for Oklahoma to have a shot at finding itself in the Big 12 title picture this season, it’ll need to win out.
However, the road ahead is not easy for Oklahoma. Next week, the Sooners take on the now one-loss Longhorns in Dallas, Texas. Afterward, Oklahoma has back-to-back road trips to TCU and Texas Tech before finally returning home to face Kansas on Nov. 7. The Sooners haven’t had back-to-back road games since 2014.
Kickoff for Oklahoma’s game against Texas is set for 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 10 in Dallas, Texas.
