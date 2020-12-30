OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over No. 7 Florida

No. 6 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Florida (8-4, 8-2 SEC), 55-20, on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.
Here’s three takeaways from the win:
Lincoln Riley secures first bowl victory
Lincoln Riley secured his first bowl victory as Oklahoma's head coach. The Sooners lost the previous three bowl games in the College Football Playoff under his leadership.
Since Riley became head coach, the Sooners have faced four-straight SEC conference teams in postseason play, losing to Georgia, Alabama and LSU in the playoff, respectively, before OU’s win against the Gators.
With the Sooners’ hot ending to the 2020 season, they look primed to return to the College Football Playoff in 2021 after ripping off eight-straight wins following consecutive losses to kick off Big 12 play.
Defense prevails with turnovers
OU picked off Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask three times in the first quarter, with interceptions from Tre Norwood, Brian Asamoah and Woodi Washington. Trask had just five interceptions all season heading into Wednesday’s game and didn’t throw a touchdown for the first time in his career as a starter.
The Sooners finished the year with seven-straight games with at least one turnover, and had a turnover in every game but two all season.
OU now has 19 total turnovers on the season — an improvement from 11 in 2019. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached turnovers since joining the coaching staff prior to the 2019 season, and now seems to have the playmaking defense he’s been accustomed to as a college coach.
The defense held Florida to 20 points — just 11 days after the Gators torched No. 1 ranked Alabama for 46 points in the SEC Championship Game.
Offense explodes for bowl game team-record 55 points
The Sooners’ offense had no problem with Florida on Wednesday night, scoring 55 points on 684 yards of offense.
OU had its most rushing yards of the season in the Cotton Bowl at 435 — a Cotton Bowl record. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 186 yards on 18 carries, redshirt freshman Marcus Major added 110 yards on nine carries and freshman Seth McGowan chipped in a 73-yard run.
Other than the rushing yards, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had an efficient game, with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns on just 23 pass attempts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.