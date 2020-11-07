OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 19 Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas (0-7, 0-6), 62-9, in Norman on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Lincoln Riley keeps Spencer Rattler in the game
As redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler ran in a 2-yard touchdown, he was hit in the hip area, resulting in an injury that nagged him for the remainder of the game.
On the next drive, Rattler missed just one play but was clearly in pain when throwing the ball. He missed a couple throws, and head coach Lincoln Riley kept him in the game, though OU lead 21-0 at the time. Rattler also came out for the second half, but was taken out halfway through the third quarter.
It’s unclear why Rattler stayed in the game, but it’s likely for extra reps with a bye next week before a matchup against No. 14 Oklahoma State.
Rhamondre Stevenson dominates again
Since senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned from suspension, he has 264 total yards and five touchdowns, and is averaging close to 8 yards per carry.
Stevenson has provided a huge boost to the Sooners' running back room this season, despite not playing since the Big 12 Championship Game of the 2019 season. OU’s offense seems back to its usual dominant play.
Defensive line continuing to shine
The Sooners’ defensive line continued to dominate the opposing side, racking up 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and six quarterback hits on Saturday. OU's nine sacks are tied for the most in team history in a single game.
OU picked up multiple sacks from junior Ronnie Perkins, redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto and sophomore Marcus Stripling.
Also, Oklahoma was able to get two interceptions from its defense for the second week in a row, after the defensive line’s pressure forced throws into the Sooners’ coverage.
