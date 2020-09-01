OU football: 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's Tuesday Zoom conference

In a Zoom media conference on Tuesday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley officially announced redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler will start this season for the Sooners.
Riley's decision comes as a no surprise as many speculated Rattler would take over the starting job once Jalen Hurts left for the NFL. Outside of announcing his starting quarterback, Riley touched on other questions still surrounding the Sooners heading into the 2020 season.
Here are three takeaways from Riley's Zoom conference:
On the rest of the Sooners' quarterback room
Though Rattler taking over as Oklahoma's starter seemed to be a foregone conclusion in as early as December, Riley is still very confident in the rest of his quarterbacks. Redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai battled an injury this offseason, but has still impressed Riley.
"I don't know if there's a quarterback room in America that I would rather have. I just love the room. I love the competitiveness, I love the skill level that we have there. (I’m pleased with) Tanner (Mordecai) and the job he’s done here. I've been very pleased with Chandler Morris, (and) the way he's prepared and the abilities he’s shown. And then Tanner Schafer in our room has kind of been a long standing guy that’s a very valuable member of the room as well. I mean it’s a very good room… and you’re going to need everybody in that room. I think it's a room that gives us a chance to win and a chance to play very well with a lot of different guys in there."
On the NCAA's eligibility ruling
The NCAA approved a blanket scholarship waiver protecting Division I fall sport athlete eligibility on Aug. 21. The scholarship allows athletes participating in the fall 2020 football season to return in 2021 without harming their eligibility status. Riley is split on what the decision means for both his team and for college football as a whole.
"Any decision (the NCAA) was going to make was going to have some positives and negatives to it. I don't know if there is a right one. I'm happy for our players and all the players across college football. It's a huge win for them. At some point, this is going to be a loss for the high school player, because there's going to be a trickle down effect here. … It's a big decision, you certainly understand why the decision was made. There's going to be a lot of repercussions. It's going to take a lot of work (for universities) to figure this out because it's going to create some different situations that we've ever been in. We’re going to have to work together and figure it out."
On if he tests positive for COVID-19 on a game day
With the number of COVID cases on the Sooners roster changing week by week, there is a growing concern with what would happen if Riley was to test positive before the Sooners started to play. Though he has given this hypothetical situation thought, he's still unsure what would transpire.
"Honestly, sadly, we're still waiting on that. Nothing from the NCAA, really nothing from our conference on that. So, I couldn't tell you, we've got contingencies in place for whatever they decide. I know there's been talks (about allowing) a separate coach's box for anybody that has tested positive (so they are) able to coach. … So, if it goes that way we've got a plan. If it goes that way (for any other coach) we've got to plan for each and every one of them. So, hopefully, we'll find out something here soon so we know which way to go, and hopefully we don't have to have that conversation."
