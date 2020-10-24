OU football: 2022 4-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron commits to Sooners

2022 four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron has committed to the Sooners, per Rivals.com.
Staying home 🔴⚪️#committed Edit🎨:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/VZyj7CaUeg— TalynShettron (@TShettron) October 24, 2020
The Edmond, Oklahoma native is the No. 52 player in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 6 receiver, and picked Oklahoma over Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas and others.
The 6-foot-3 receiver finished his sophomore season with 65 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. Shettron joins five-star Luther Burden as receiver commits for the 2022 class, both ranking inside the top-10 nationally at the position.
