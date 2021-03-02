OU football: 2022 4-star recruit Gentry Williams lists Sooners as top-6 destination

Four-star 2022 athlete Gentry Williams named OU in his top-six desired schools on Tuesday.
#AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 @SWiltfong247 @HamiltonESPN @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/dMjLSR94b9— gentry williams (@gentrywilliams5) March 2, 2021
Williams, a Tulsa native, is listed as 247 Sports' best recruit in Oklahoma, and the second best recruit in the state by ESPN and Rivals.
The Sooners made Williams' top six along with Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri and USC. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect held offers from 20 total schools, including Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Penn State and TCU.
In his career at Booker T. Washington High School, Williams has suited up as a wide receiver, defensive back and quarterback. In 2020, he had eight catches for 70 yards along with five rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Hornet's first two games. Williams missed the rest of the season with an ACL injury according to the Tulsa World.
If he commits to Oklahoma, Williams would join the seven prospects currently committed to the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class, which is headlined by five-star running back Raleek Brown and five-star wide receiver Luther Burden.
