OU football: 2021 wide receiver Kayhon Russell commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 wide receiver Kayhon Russell announced his commitment to OU as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Wednesday.
100% COMMITTED 🖤. @OU_CoachGundy @OU_Football @coachlaverty @CKennedy247 pic.twitter.com/sUaf9IFpY4— 𝓚𝓪𝔂⁶𓅓🖤 (@kaybegreat1) January 27, 2021
Russell, from Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City, is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect who also played free safety for the Panthers. He played basketball at PC North, too.
Now, Russell becomes the Sooners' third preferred walk-on commit since Jan. 19, joining quarterbacks Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker. Ironically, all three are multi-sport athletes, with Harris playing baseball and Rucker participating in baseball and wrestling.
