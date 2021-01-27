You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 wide receiver Kayhon Russell commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2021 wide receiver Kayhon Russell announced his commitment to OU as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Wednesday.

Russell, from Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City, is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect who also played free safety for the Panthers. He played basketball at PC North, too.

Now, Russell becomes the Sooners' third preferred walk-on commit since Jan. 19, joining quarterbacks Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker. Ironically, all three are multi-sport athletes, with Harris playing baseball and Rucker participating in baseball and wrestling.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

