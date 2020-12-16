OU football: 2021 signing day tracker, live updates

The Sooners look to solidify another impressive recruiting class with recruits all over the country signing with head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class Wednesday, the beginning of college football's early signing period.
Follow along with The Daily's tracker of all singing day activity:
All rankings, stars and photos are provided by Rivals.com.
Damond Harmon, DB
School: Highland Springs High School (Highland Springs, Virginia)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Harmon is the No. 20 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 player in Virginia, per Rivals.com. He was offered by 25 schools including Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan. Harmon will jump into a cornerback squad that will include Jaden Davis, Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham but might lose Tre Brown.
Damond welcome home - https://t.co/J8RsrMRu4K@hunchoo_21 | #LincUpXXI pic.twitter.com/FfYLQ51CcU— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2020
Kelvin Gilliam Jr., DT
School: Highland Springs High School (Highland Springs, Virginia)
Stars (Rivals): 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Gilliam is ranked the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 4 recruit coming out of Virginia, per Rivals. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Minnesota, Arizona State and California, and gave his verbal to Lincoln Riley’s 2021 class in August.
Kelvin, welcome home - https://t.co/QBIrXElg3H@Kelvin_Gilliam2 | #LincUpXXI pic.twitter.com/u7PUgDjEla— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2020
Jalil Farooq, WR
School: Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Farooq is ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver and 156th best player in the nation by Rivals.com. Farooq hails from Maryland, where he was the seventh-best player in the state. He grew up with and played junior-high football with fellow Sooner commit Caleb Williams. Farooq chose OU over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and LSU.
Jalil, welcome home - https://t.co/SKXrL0F0Kf@jalilway_ | #LincUpXXI pic.twitter.com/EeSkAoRIqb— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2020
Danny Stutsman, LB
School: Foundation Academy High School (Winter Garden, Florida)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Stutsman is ranked as the 94th best player in the state of Florida by Rivals.com. Verbally committing to OU on May 4, Stutsman chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and 12 others.
Danny, welcome home - https://t.co/lGXbBKWbrK@FbStutsman | #LincUpXXI pic.twitter.com/FzJJtaTYxh— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2020
