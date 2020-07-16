OU football: 2021 recruit Caleb Johnson commits to Sooners

Caleb Johnson, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, committed to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class on Thursday, per a report from the Herald-Banner's David Claybourn.
Johnson, who plays out of Greenville, Texas, is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 58 ATH (athletes who are useful in multiple positions) in the nation, per Rivals.
Johnson is the 12th commit of OU's 2021 class. Per the Herald-Banner's report, the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect led Greenville High School in receiving with 429 yards and tallied six touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.