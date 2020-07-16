You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 recruit Caleb Johnson commits to Sooners

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Caleb Johnson, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, committed to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class on Thursday, per a report from the Herald-Banner's David Claybourn.

Johnson, who plays out of Greenville, Texas, is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 58 ATH (athletes who are useful in multiple positions) in the nation, per Rivals.

Johnson is the 12th commit of OU's 2021 class. Per the Herald-Banner's report, the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect led Greenville High School in receiving with 429 yards and tallied six touchdowns.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

