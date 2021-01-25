OU football: 2021 quarterback Ralph Rucker commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 quarterback Ralph Rucker announced his commitment to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Sunday.
Boomer Sooner‼️🤍❤️@OU_CoachViney @LincolnRiley @ChrisRossLISD @Coach_Lavender @leopardfootball pic.twitter.com/R9T2olTHdE— Ralph Rucker (@ralph_rucker) January 24, 2021
Out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, Rucker is the Sooners' second preferred walk-on quarterback acquisition in the past seven days, joining Carl Albert High School product Ben Harris. Like Harris, Rucker is a multi-sport athlete who excels at baseball and wrestling.
Rucker is also a candidate for the Tom Landry Award, which recognizes the top high school player in North Texas in terms of on-field and off the field leadership. Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and current Sooner running back Kennedy Brooks are among the previous winners.
Barring any additions or subtractions, the Sooners are set to have eight quarterbacks on the 2021 roster, headlined by returning starter Spencer Rattler and five-star signee Caleb Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.