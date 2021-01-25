You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 quarterback Ralph Rucker commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

OU football helmet

An OU football helmet on a press conference table Dec. 30 for the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Class of 2021 quarterback Ralph Rucker announced his commitment to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Sunday.

Out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, Rucker is the Sooners' second preferred walk-on quarterback acquisition in the past seven days, joining Carl Albert High School product Ben Harris. Like Harris, Rucker is a multi-sport athlete who excels at baseball and wrestling.

Rucker is also a candidate for the Tom Landry Award, which recognizes the top high school player in North Texas in terms of on-field and off the field leadership. Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and current Sooner running back Kennedy Brooks are among the previous winners.

Barring any additions or subtractions, the Sooners are set to have eight quarterbacks on the 2021 roster, headlined by returning starter Spencer Rattler and five-star signee Caleb Williams.

