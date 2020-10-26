You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams announces he has moved to Norman

Caleb Williams at Gonzaga College High School

Five-star high school prospect Caleb Williams gets in motion to make a pass.

 Courtesy of Gonzaga College High School and head football coach Randy Trivers.

Oklahoma 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams announced on his Sports Illustrated "All on the Line" blog that he has officially moved to Norman.

The five-star quarterback from Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C. is ranked the No. 1 2021 quarterback in the nation and the No. 3 overall recruit on Rivals.com.

"Norman, I'm here, baby!" Williams said. "I've officially moved to Norman.

"I'm glad to be here in Norman. Like I said and told all of the people that read this blog, I was moving to Norman. I'm finally here and now I get to prepare in a special way before I officially enroll into the University of Oklahoma. Now it's time to get it on and intensify my work in the lab."

Williams also talked about how he's wanting his new home to be a "vibrant, big Boomer Sooner-type apartment." He's currently taking all online classes for his high school diploma.

Williams gave his verbal commitment to the Sooners' 2021 class on July 4

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

