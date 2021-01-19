OU football: 2021 quarterback Ben Harris commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 quarterback Ben Harris announced his commitment to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Tuesday evening.
After forming a relationship with @OU_CoachGundy I have decided to further my education and athletic career with a PWO to Oklahoma University!!!🔴⚪️ @LincolnRiley #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TNHnyyJDQx— Ben Harris (@ben_harris18) January 20, 2021
Harris, from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, became OU's second quarterback commitment of the day, after Penn State transfer Micah Bowens II chose OU.
A two-sport athlete who also plays baseball, Harris is a 6-foot-2, 206 pound figure who hails from a high school program that's won the last five Class 5A state championships in Oklahoma. With the addition of Harris, Oklahoma will likely have seven quarterbacks on its roster next season barring the departure or addition of other players.
