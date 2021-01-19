You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 quarterback Ben Harris commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Class of 2021 quarterback Ben Harris announced his commitment to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on via Twitter Tuesday evening.

Harris, from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, became OU's second quarterback commitment of the day, after Penn State transfer Micah Bowens II chose OU.

A two-sport athlete who also plays baseball, Harris is a 6-foot-2, 206 pound figure who hails from a high school program that's won the last five Class 5A state championships in Oklahoma. With the addition of Harris, Oklahoma will likely have seven quarterbacks on its roster next season barring the departure or addition of other players.

