OU football: 2021 offensive lineman Trent Robinson commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Trent Robinson announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Sunday.
COMMITTED. . . @OU_CoachB @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/TpwTsdPO5N— Trent Robinson (@_trentrobinson) January 31, 2021
From Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, Robinson is the high school teammate of quarterback Ralph Rucker, who committed to OU as a preferred walk-on on Jan. 24.
Robinson becomes the fifth preferred walk-on to commit to the Sooners since Jan. 19, joining Rucker, quarterback Ben Harris, receiver Kayhon Russell and defensive lineman Hayden Bray.
Oklahoma continues to build up its offensive line following the departures of Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy to the NFL. In December, OU signed commits Savion Byrd and Cullen Montgomery on National Signing Day, and has added transfers Wanya Morris and Robert Congel from the NCAA portal in January.
