OU football: 2021 long snapper Jake Mann commits to Sooners over Florida State

2021 long snapper Jake Mann flipped his commitment from Florida State to Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Honored to be committed to @OU_Football Thanks to OU Coaches @OU_RDougherty @JOE_JON_FINLEY @LincolnRiley Special thanks to @KohlsSnapping @HKA_Tanalski @WorthGregory40 for the guidance over the years! @SoonerScoop @Eddie_Rado @ChargerAthletes @NCHSBlueSheet pic.twitter.com/lvD39YgOz6— Jake Mann (@Jakemann_1) February 3, 2021
The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the 2021 recruiting class by Kohl's Professional Camp and is a two-time Kohl's All-American. Mann originally committed to Florida State in September 2020.
Mann, listed at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, also held offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.
He now joins redshirt junior Kasey Kelleher and freshman Ethan Lane as the Sooners' long snappers for next season. Since 2019, Kelleher has started every game for Oklahoma on punts and placekicks.
