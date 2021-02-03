You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 long snapper Jake Mann commits to Sooners over Florida State

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 long snapper Jake Mann flipped his commitment from Florida State to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the 2021 recruiting class by Kohl's Professional Camp and is a two-time Kohl's All-American. Mann originally committed to Florida State in September 2020. 

Mann, listed at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, also held offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.

He now joins redshirt junior Kasey Kelleher and freshman Ethan Lane as the Sooners' long snappers for next season. Since 2019, Kelleher has started every game for Oklahoma on punts and placekicks.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

