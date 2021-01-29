OU football: 2021 defensive lineman Hayden Bray commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 defensive lineman Hayden Bray announced his commitment to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on via Twitter on Friday.
Stickin’ to My Roots❤️🤍❤️#COMMITTED #BoomerSooner @CoachThibbs @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/GiyAqSOJA6— Hayden Bray (@HaydenBray98) January 30, 2021
A 6-foot-5, 260 pound prospect from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, Bray is the fourth walk-on to commit to OU since Jan. 19. He joins quarterbacks Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker and wide receiver Kayhon Russell on the list of new walk-on commits.
Bray hails from the same city as four-star defensive back Latrell McCutchin, who signed with Oklahoma on National Signing Day on Dec. 16. Bray joins a defensive line that is losing junior Ronnie Perkins to the NFL, but boasts several talented returners like redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas and junior Perrion Winfrey.
