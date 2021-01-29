You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 defensive lineman Hayden Bray commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma helmet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oklahoma's traditional helmet sits on the field before OU's Sept. 12 match-up with Tennessee.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Class of 2021 defensive lineman Hayden Bray announced his commitment to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on via Twitter on Friday.

A 6-foot-5, 260 pound prospect from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, Bray is the fourth walk-on to commit to OU since Jan. 19. He joins quarterbacks Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker and wide receiver Kayhon Russell on the list of new walk-on commits.

Bray hails from the same city as four-star defensive back Latrell McCutchin, who signed with Oklahoma on National Signing Day on Dec. 16. Bray joins a defensive line that is losing junior Ronnie Perkins to the NFL, but boasts several talented returners like redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas and junior Perrion Winfrey.

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

