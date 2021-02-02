You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 defensive back Dorian Plumley commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2021 defensive back Dorian Plumley has committed to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on, he announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Plumley, who hails from El Reno, Oklahoma, was a 5A All-State selection this season as a quarterback. He led El Reno to an 8-3 record as a senior before losing in the state quarterfinals. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound recruit was previously committed to the University of Central Oklahoma, a Division II school based in Edmond. 

Plumley joins defensive back Jordan Mukes, defensive end Ethan Downs, quarterback Ben Harris and wide receiver Kayhon Russell as 2021 recruits from Oklahoma. He’s the sixth preferred walk-on to join the Sooners since Jan. 19.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

