OU football: 2021 defensive back Dorian Plumley commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 defensive back Dorian Plumley has committed to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on, he announced on Twitter Tuesday night.
After forming relationships with @CoachBOdom @OU_CoachGundy and deep reconsideration, i would like to announce that i will be committing and continuing my academic & athletic career at the University of Oklahoma ⭕️ #respecfully pic.twitter.com/DkPx0nks6U— SILENT KILLA👣 (@DorianPlumley) February 2, 2021
Plumley, who hails from El Reno, Oklahoma, was a 5A All-State selection this season as a quarterback. He led El Reno to an 8-3 record as a senior before losing in the state quarterfinals. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound recruit was previously committed to the University of Central Oklahoma, a Division II school based in Edmond.
Plumley joins defensive back Jordan Mukes, defensive end Ethan Downs, quarterback Ben Harris and wide receiver Kayhon Russell as 2021 recruits from Oklahoma. He’s the sixth preferred walk-on to join the Sooners since Jan. 19.
