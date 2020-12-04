You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 5-star running back recruit Camar Wheaton to choose between Sooners, Alabama

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star 2021 running back recruit Camar Wheaton revealed his top two schools Friday, announcing he will choose between the Sooners and Alabama.

A 5-foot-11, 190 pound prospect, Wheaton hails from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. He is ranked as the No.4 running back, the No. 10 player in Texas and the No. 59 player in the nation's 2021 class, per 247 Sports.

Wheaton will be announcing his decision on Dec. 23 after his final high school season was cut short due to COVID-19.

