OU football: 2021 5-star running back recruit Camar Wheaton to choose between Sooners, Alabama

Five-star 2021 running back recruit Camar Wheaton revealed his top two schools Friday, announcing he will choose between the Sooners and Alabama.
Unfortunately my senior season ended early due to Covid-19... I will be committing on December 23 to one of these colleges ✌🏾✍️‼️ pic.twitter.com/PxXrdMPRur— Camar Wheaton (@CamarWheaton) December 4, 2020
A 5-foot-11, 190 pound prospect, Wheaton hails from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. He is ranked as the No.4 running back, the No. 10 player in Texas and the No. 59 player in the nation's 2021 class, per 247 Sports.
Wheaton will be announcing his decision on Dec. 23 after his final high school season was cut short due to COVID-19.
