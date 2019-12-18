OU football: 4-star wide receiver Marvin Mims signs with Sooners

Signing day is here and the Sooners have landed highly-touted, four-star wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Find out more about Mims below. For The Daily's full coverage of signing day, go here.
Marvin Mims, WR
School: Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Mims is a standout at the receiver position, holding the Texas state record for career receiving yards with 5,485. He’s rated as the 31st player in the state of Texas and the 47th best wide receiver in the 2020 class. He had 26 offers including Baylor, Arizona, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, among others. He’ll join a talented unit at Oklahoma with the likely return of Charleston Rambo, Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease Jr. and Jadon Haselwood.
