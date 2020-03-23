You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams lists Sooners as top-5 destination

OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Highly touted 2021 recruit Caleb Williams has narrowed his potential collegiate destinations to five, and the Sooners made the cut.

The five-star quarterback out of Washington, D.C., tweeted on Monday morning that his five potential schools are Oklahoma, LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Clemson.

Williams is ranked as the No. 3 2021 recruit and No. 1 of the quarterback position in the nation on Rivals. For his hudl highlights, click here.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

