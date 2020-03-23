OU football: 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams lists Sooners as top-5 destination

Highly touted 2021 recruit Caleb Williams has narrowed his potential collegiate destinations to five, and the Sooners made the cut.
The five-star quarterback out of Washington, D.C., tweeted on Monday morning that his five potential schools are Oklahoma, LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Clemson.
Final 5.Clemson University #ALLIN Louisiana State University#GeauxTigers University of Maryland#Terps Penn State university#WeAre University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E5U3pMPrGn— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 23, 2020
Williams is ranked as the No. 3 2021 recruit and No. 1 of the quarterback position in the nation on Rivals. For his hudl highlights, click here.
